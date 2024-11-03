Digital Assurance Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Digital Assurance Global Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Digital Assurance Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports-limited time only!

The digital assurance market has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $5.62 billion in 2023 to $6.59 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.1%. This growth during the historical period can be attributed to factors such as end-to-end testing for seamless integration, collaboration with DevOps, a focus on performance and scalability, the proliferation of mobile applications, and advancements in automation and test scripting.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Digital Assurance Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The digital assurance market is anticipated to experience substantial growth in the coming years. It is expected to reach $12.46 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.3%. This growth during the forecast period can be attributed to factors such as resilience and chaos engineering, the demand for cognitive testing and predictive analytics, the transition from quality assurance to quality engineering, the integration of IoT and edge computing, a focus on performance engineering, and the globalization of development and testing efforts.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Digital Assurance Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Digital Assurance Market

The increasing digital transformation initiatives by IT companies are set to drive the growth of the digital assurance market. Digital transformation involves leveraging digital technology to create new or modify existing business processes, culture, and customer experiences to meet evolving business and market demands. This approach is being adopted across nearly all organizations due to the rising need for digitalization. Digital assurance acts as a quality assurance process that ensures seamless interactions between different components of the digital ecosystem and networks, making it essential for companies undergoing digital transformation.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:



Which Market Players Are Driving the Digital Assurance Market Growth ?

Key players in the market include Capgemini SE, DXC Technology Company, Accenture PLC, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, Cigniti Technologies, Hexaware technologies Ltd., The International Business Machines Corporation, Infosys Limited, Maveric Systems, Micro Focus International plc, Mindtree Limited, NTT Data Corporation, Qualitest Group, SQS Software Quality Systems AG, Tata Consultancy Services Limited (TCS), Tech Mahindra Limited, Wipro Limited, Atos SE, HCL Technologies Limited, Happiest Minds Technologies Private Limited, Infostretch Corporation, Katalon LLC, Larsen & Toubro Infotech Limited (LTI), Mphasis Limited, Nagarro SE, Nihilent Limited, Persistent Systems Limited, QASource Inc., Softura Inc., Techwave Consulting Inc.

What Are the Emerging Trends Shaping the Digital Assurance Market

Key companies in the digital assurance market are concentrating on forming strategic partnerships to enhance their offerings. Strategic partnerships involve a process where companies utilize each other's strengths and resources to achieve mutual benefits and drive success.

How Is The Global Digital Assurance Market Segmented?

1) By Testing Type: Network Testing, Application Programming Interface Testing, Functional Testing, Usability Testing, Security Testing, Performance Testing

2) By Technology: Social media, Mobile, Analytics, Cloud

3) By Vertical: Government and Defense, Manufacturing, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Energy and Utilities, IT and Telecommunications, Other Verticals

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Digital Assurance Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Digital Assurance Market Definition

Digital assurance encompasses a range of quality assurance processes aimed at ensuring smooth interactions among various components of digital ecosystems. These ecosystems include interconnected people, processes, and objects across social, mobile, analytics, and cloud platforms.

Digital Assurance Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global digital assurance market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Digital Assurance Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on digital assurance market size, digital assurance market drivers and trends and digital assurance market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Digital Experience Platform Global Market Report 2024



Digital Substation Global Market Report 2024



Enterprise Asset Management Global Market Report 2024



What Does The Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.