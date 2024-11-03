Enterprise File Synchronization And Sharing (EFSS) Global Market 2024 To Reach $32.19 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 27.1%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The enterprise file synchronization and sharing (EFSS) market has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is projected to rise from $9.82 billion in 2023 to $12.35 billion in 2024, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.8%. This historic growth can be linked to the widespread adoption of mobile devices, advancements in file version control, enhanced productivity, heightened concerns about data security, and improved analytics and reporting capabilities.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Enterprise File Synchronization And Sharing (EFSS) Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The enterprise file synchronization and sharing (EFSS) market is anticipated to experience substantial growth in the coming years. It is projected to reach $32.19 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.1%. This forecasted growth can be attributed to improved security measures, effective content lifecycle management, user behavior analytics, and increasing concerns regarding data residency and sovereignty.

Growth Driver Of The Enterprise File Synchronization And Sharing (EFSS) Market

The rising concerns over data security are expected to significantly contribute to the growth of the enterprise file synchronization and sharing (EFSS) market in the upcoming years. Data security plays a vital role in a comprehensive security strategy, which involves identifying, assessing, and addressing threats related to the protection of sensitive information.

Who Are The Key Players Shaping The Enterprise File Synchronization And Sharing (EFSS) Market Trends?

Key players in the market include Citrix Systems Inc., BlackBerry Limited, Axway Inc. (Syncplicity is a product of Axway), Egnyte Inc., Nextcloud GmbH, OpenText Corporation, Box Inc., Microsoft Azure (part of Microsoft Corporation), Dropbox Inc., Accellion Inc., SugarSync, Northbridge Secure Systems Pty Ltd., Intralinks Holdings Inc., SkySync LLC, International Business Machines Corporation, Acronis International GmbH, CTERA Networks Ltd., HighQ Solutions Limited, XMedius Solutions Inc., LeapFile Inc., Nomadesk BVBA, Soonr Inc., Varonis Systems Inc., WatchDox Inc., Workshare Ltd., Accusoft Corporation, AeroFS, BitTitan Inc., CodeLathe LLC, ExaVault Inc., FileZilla (FileZilla Project), GlobalSCAPE Inc., Siber Systems Inc., Acronis LLC, Ipswitch Inc., Morro Systems Inc., SmartFile Corp.

What Are The Dominant Trends In Enterprise File Synchronization And Sharing (EFSS) Market Growth ?

Major companies in the enterprise file synchronization and sharing (EFSS) market are creating cloud-based solutions to expand their customer bases, boost sales, and enhance revenue. Cloud-based EFSS is a software service that facilitates secure, real-time collaboration on files among employees and external partners, while also storing data in the cloud for easy access from various devices.

How Is The Global Enterprise File Synchronization And Sharing (EFSS) Market Segmented?

1) By Component: Solutions, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

3) By Application: Enterprise Content Management Systems, Enterprise Storage And Backup, Enterprise Document Collaboration, Enterprise Mobility, Other Applications

4) By End-User: IT And Telecom, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Retail, Manufacturing, Education, Government, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Enterprise File Synchronization And Sharing (EFSS) Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Enterprise File Synchronization And Sharing (EFSS) Market Definition

Enterprise file synchronization and sharing (EFSS) enhances content management, collaboration, and secure file sharing among employees. This service allows users to store files in the cloud or on-premises storage, enabling access from desktops and mobile devices. Through file synchronization, files are copied and saved in an authorized data repository, which can then be accessed remotely by employees using EFSS-compatible PCs, tablets, and smartphones.

Enterprise File Synchronization And Sharing (EFSS) Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global enterprise file synchronization and sharing (efss) market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Enterprise File Synchronization And Sharing (EFSS) Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on enterprise file synchronization and sharing (efss) market size, enterprise file synchronization and sharing (efss) market drivers and trends, enterprise file synchronization and sharing (efss) market major players and enterprise file synchronization and sharing (efss) market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

