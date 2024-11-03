Global Education And Learning Analytics Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Education And Analytics Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The education and learning analytics market size has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is projected to expand from $21.6 billion in 2023 to $25.78 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.4%. This growth during the historical period can be linked to the rising adoption of learning management systems (LMS), the availability of big data in education, personalized learning initiatives, government support and funding, and a strong emphasis on student success and retention.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Education And Learning Analytics Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The education and learning analytics market size is projected to experience substantial growth in the coming years. It is anticipated to reach $53.68 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.1%. The anticipated growth during the forecast period can be attributed to the integration of cross-platform analytics, the development of user-friendly analytics interfaces for educators, the incorporation of learning analytics in corporate training, a focus on social and emotional learning analytics, and the integration of learning analytics within K-12 education.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Education And Learning Analytics Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

Growth Driver Of The Education And Learning Analytics Market

The rise in the adoption of online learning is expected to significantly propel the growth of the education and learning analytics market. Online learning refers to an educational model where instruction and content are delivered via the internet, enabling students to participate in courses and activities from remote locations. Learning analytics is crucial in this context, as it provides valuable insights into online learner activities, helping to identify areas for improvement and enabling the personalization of educational experiences. This increased focus on tailored learning and data-driven insights is set to enhance the overall effectiveness of online education.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:

Which Market Players Are Steering the Education And Learning Analytics Market Growth?

Key players in the market include MicroStrategy Incorporated, TIBCO Software Inc., Oracle Corporation, Alteryx Inc., D2L Corporations, 12twenty, Apex Learning Ltd., Blackboard Inc., BrightBytes Inc., CIVITAS LEARNING INC., Coursera Inc., DreamBox Learning, Duolingo, EdIncites, ILLUMINATE EDUCATION INC., Immersive VR Education, Involvio LLC, Junyo, Knewton Inc., Knowre, LinkIt, Magic EdTech, McGraw Hill Education, Othot, Overgrad, Panorama Education, Pearson Education, Reading Plus, Realizeit, Udemy Inc.

What Are the Dominant Trends in Education And Learning Analytics Market

Many companies in the education and learning analytics sector are focusing on developing innovative products, particularly personalized solutions, to meet the growing demand for tailored educational experiences. Personalized products encompass customized educational tools and resources that utilize data insights to address individual learner needs

How Is The Global Education And Learning Analytics Market Segmented?

1) By Analytics Type: Predictive Analytics, Prescriptive Analytics, Descriptive Analytics

2) By Deployment: On-Premise, Cloud-Based

3) By Component: Software, Services

4) By End User: Academics, Corporates

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Education And Learning Analytics Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Education And Learning Analytics Market Definition

Data and analytics are utilized across various educational settings, including schools, colleges, testing organizations, workshops, online courses, and universities. They serve multiple purposes, such as measuring the effectiveness of courses and identifying patterns that can lead to improved student knowledge and engagement. By leveraging these insights, institutions can make informed decisions to refine their educational strategies, enhance the learning experience, and ultimately drive better academic success.

Education And Learning Analytics Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global education and learning analytics market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Education And Learning Analytics Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on education and learning analytics market size, education and learning analytics market drivers and trends, education and learning analytics market major players and education and learning analytics market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

