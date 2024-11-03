Edge Data Center Global Market 2024 To Reach $34.81 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 26.0%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The edge data center market has experienced significant growth in recent years, projected to increase from $11.16 billion in 2023 to $13.83 billion in 2024, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.9%. The growth during the historical period can be attributed to factors such as low latency requirements, the rise of bandwidth-intensive applications, data sovereignty and privacy concerns, the demand for edge analytics for real-time insights, and the need for edge security and compliance.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Edge Data Center Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The edge data center market is anticipated to experience exponential growth in the coming years, projected to reach $34.81 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.0%. The growth during the forecast period can be attributed to the rise of edge-native applications, the development of smart cities and edge infrastructure, the implementation of edge data centers in retail, enhanced energy efficiency in edge data centers, and the increasing use of containerization at the edge.

Growth Driver Of The Edge Data Center Market

Increasing internet penetration and rapid digitization are expected to drive the growth of the edge data center market in the future. Internet penetration refers to the correlation between the number of internet users in a country and its demographic data, while digitization is the process of converting information into a computer-readable format. Edge data centers play a crucial role in integrating various digital and electronic devices through the internet. An edge data server acts as a bridge between geographically separated networks that are connected via the internet.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Edge Data Center Market Growth?

Key players in the market include 365 Data Centers Services LLC, Compass Datacenters LLC, DC BLOX Inc., Eaton Corporation PLC, Fujitsu Limited, Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Rittal GmbH and Co. KG, Schneider Electric S. E., Vertiv Group Corp., vXchnge operating LLC, Panduit Corp., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Hitachi Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Flexential Corp., Vapor IO Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Anixter International, Wave-2-Wave Solution Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Elliptical Mobile Solutions, Zellabox DC, Dell Inc., Silicon Graphics Inc., Equinix Inc., EdgeMicro, AtlasEdge Data Centres, EdgeConneX Inc., Juniper Networks, Amazon Web Services Inc.

What Are the Key Trends That Influence The Edge Data Center Market Size?

Key companies in the edge data center market are prioritizing efforts to reduce their environmental impact. This involves optimizing energy-efficient technologies and practices to minimize their ecological footprint while simultaneously enhancing performance and reliability at the network edge.

How Is The Global Edge Data Center Market Segmented?

1) By Component: Solution, Service

2) By Product Type: General construction, Power management systems, Cooling systems, Security solutions, Racks, Other Product Types

3) By Data Center Size: Micro Data Centers, Hyperscale or Enterprise Data Center, Other Data Center Sizes

4) By Application: Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Telecommunication and IT, Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Media and Entertainment, Transportation and Logistics, Hospitality, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Edge Data Center Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Edge Data Center Market Definition

Edge data centers are compact facilities featuring more efficient architectures that extend the network's edge. They provide cloud computing capabilities and cached streaming content to local end users by processing and moving data closer to them. Typically located near local end users, edge data centers are utilized in the IT infrastructure and communication sectors, enabling faster services with minimal latency. They are specifically designed to deliver cloud computing resources and cached content efficiently to users.

Edge Data Center Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global edge data center market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Edge Data Center Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on edge data center market size, edge data center market drivers and trends, edge data center market major players and edge data center market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

