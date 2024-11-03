Russian Army Attacks Nikopol District, Destruction Recorded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces shelled the Nikopol, Marhanets and Pokrovsk communities in the Dnipropetrovsk region on November 3, damaging private houses, the administrative building of a sanatorium, and power lines.

Dnipropetrovsk Region Governor Serhii Lysak said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

During the day, Russian attacked the Nikopol district with heavy artillery and kamikaze drones.

"The administrative building of a sanatorium, ten houses, three outbuildings, and three greenhouses were damaged. Power lines were also damaged. People were not hurt," the post said.

A private building caught fire due to shelling. The fire was put out.