Russian Army Attacks Nikopol District, Destruction Recorded
11/3/2024 7:12:18 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces shelled the Nikopol, Marhanets and Pokrovsk communities in the Dnipropetrovsk region on November 3, damaging private houses, the administrative building of a sanatorium, and power lines.
Dnipropetrovsk Region Governor Serhii Lysak said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
During the day, Russian troops attacked the Nikopol district with heavy artillery and kamikaze drones.
"The administrative building of a sanatorium, ten houses, three outbuildings, and three greenhouses were damaged. Power lines were also damaged. People were not hurt," the post said.
A private building caught fire due to shelling. The fire was put out.
