Complete Solar To Report Third Quarter Financial And Operational Results On November 13, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LEHI, Utah, Nov. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Complete Solar Holdings, d/b/a Complete Solar (“Complete Solar” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: CSLR), a solar technology, services, and installation company, today announced it will release its and operational results, for the third quarter of 2024, after close on Wednesday, November 13, 2024. T.J. Rodgers and the Complete Solar management team will also host a webcast call on November 13, 2024, at 5:00 PM ET.

Interested parties may access the webcast by registering here , or by visiting the Events page within the Investor Relations section of Complete Solar's company website at: . Please log into the webcast at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the event.

A replay of the webcast will be available for a period on the Events page located on the Investor Relations section of Complete Solar's website.

About Complete Solar

Complete Solar is a leading residential solar services provider in North America. Complete Solar's digital platform, exceptional customer service and installation experience, provide essential support to our customers as they transition to a more energy-efficient lifestyle. For more information visit .

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Complete Solar, Inc.

Sioban Hickie

Phone: +1 (801) 477-5847

...

