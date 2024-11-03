CMG INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz And Grossman, LLC Announces An Investigation Into Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm
Date
11/3/2024 4:15:31 PM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (“Chipotle” or“the Company”) (NYSE: CMG). Investors who purchased Chipotle securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/CMG .
Investigation Details
On October 29, 2024, Chipotle reported its Q3 earnings. The Company's quarterly sales trends were weaker than expected by analysts, indicating it may suffer from an uptick in costs due to addressing customer complaints about its portion sizes. Following this news, Chipotle stock fell sharply over the next two trading sessions.
What's Next?
If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Chipotle securities, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: . You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his client relations manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 332-239-2660.
There is No Cost to You
We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys' fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.
Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.
Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
Contact
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Nathan Miller
332-239-2660 | ...
MENAFN03112024004107003653ID1108846316
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.