The Museum of the City of New York (MCNY) is pleased to present the 2024 Robert A. and Elizabeth R. Jeffe Distinguished Lecture in Urban History, an evening with Dr. Ned Blackhawk, Howard R. Lamar Professor of History and American Studies at Yale University, and an enrolled member of the Te-Moak Tribe of Western Shoshone Indians of Nevada. Join us on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, at 6:30 PM as Dr. Blackhawk discusses his latest book, The Rediscovery of America: Native Peoples and the Unmaking of U.S. History, which recently won the National Book Award for Nonfiction.

Dr. Blackhawk is a renowned scholar in Native American and Indigenous history, having authored and co-edited four influential books. His insightful articles and reviews have been featured in prestigious publications such as The New York Times Book Review, American Quarterly, and Ethnohistory.

Moderating this lecture will be Dr. Jack Tchen, a historian, curator, and writer whose work focuses on opening up archives, museums, organizations, and classroom spaces to the stories and realities of those who have been excluded.

"This lecture with Dr. Blackhawk promises to be a profound exploration of Native American history and its relevance today," says Stephanie Hill Wilchfort, Ronay Menschel Director and President of MCNY. "We are honored to host such a distinguished scholar who will challenge us to rethink our understanding of U.S. history through the lens of Indigenous perspectives."

This event is part of the Robert A. and Elizabeth R. Jeffe Distinguished Lectures in Urban History . This series invites leading observers from various disciplines-including history, sociology, the arts, and architecture-to explore New York City's ongoing evolution. Past speakers have included notable figures such as Qian Julie Wang, Dr. Jeffrey C. Stewart, Colson Whitehead, Dr. Jill Jonnes, and John Turturro.

Date: Wednesday, November 20, 2024

Time: 6:30 PM

Location: Museum of the City of New York, 1220 Fifth Avenue General Admission: $35 (MCNY Members: $30)

This program is made possible by Robert A. and Elizabeth R. Jeffe.

Dr. Ned Blackhawk

