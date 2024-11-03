Minister Of Interior Inspects Referendum Polling Stations
11/3/2024 9:22:13 AM
QNA
Doha: Minister of Interior, Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya), and Chairman of the General referendum Committee HE sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani on Sunday inspected a number of polling stations for the referendum on the draft constitutional amendment for 2024 to the State of Qatar's Permanent Constitution.
The inspection tour aimed at ensuring the completion of all preparations at the referendum polling stations, the provision of all means of comfort to citizens while casting their votes, and ensuing that there are no obstacles to the referendum process.
