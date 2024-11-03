Minister Of State Of International Cooperation Meets Italian Ambassador
11/3/2024 9:22:12 AM
Doha, Qatar: The Minister of State for International Cooperation HE Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater met today with the Ambassador of the Italian Republic to the State of Qatar HE Paolo Toschi.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them, especially in the humanitarian and development fields.
They also discussed the latest developments in the region, especially in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon, in addition to several topics of common concern.
