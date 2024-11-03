Huawei Proposes The FOUR NEW Strategy To Help Carriers Achieve Business Success In The Digital And Intelligence Era

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ISTANBUL, Turkey, Nov. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 10th Ultra-Broadband Forum (UBBF 2024), James Chen, President of Huawei's Carrier Business, delivered a speech entitled "Network+AI, Unleashing More Business Value". Chen said, "To explore the potential of AI, the 'FOUR NEW' strategy - new hub, new services, new experience, and new operation is crucial. It helps carriers to expand boundaries, foster innovative services, and enhance market competitiveness, while also optimize O&M and achieve business success. is committed to working with global carriers and partners to unleash more business value and forge a win-win digital and intelligent future through the "FOUR NEW" strategy."

James Chen, President of Carrier Business, Huawei, delivering a keynote speech

As ultra-broadband (UBB) and AI industries go from strength to strength, the number of gigabit fiber broadband users worldwide has exceeded 300 million, and the average speed of home broadband packages has reached 570 Mbit/s. There are over 1,300 AI foundation models and more than 30,000 AI-related enterprises globally. The UBB industry and AI industry are mutually reinforcing, driving the wide adoption of gigabit broadband.

Huawei believes that the "FOUR NEW" strategy is key to unleashing more business value through network+AI.

New Hub: The new Hub is the AI Hub for home services. The core of the AI Hub is the development of AI agents. AI agents need to connect people, things, and applications, understand and respond to the requirements of family members, control smart devices to meet family requirements, and connect AI applications to expand the boundaries of home services. The new hub helps carriers achieve business breakthroughs in the home market.

New Services: Carriers enable new services and aggregate high-quality contents with AI to gradually build a home AI application ecosystem. AI not only can upgrade traditional services, such as interactive fitness and motion-sensing games, but also innovate home services, such as home service robots, health care, and education, etc. It improves quality of life and gradually builds a home AI ecosystem.

New Experience: New services such as cloud gaming, live commerce, AI searches for photos and videos, are emerging one after another. These services have high requirements on network quality, including latency, uplink and downlink bandwidth, and jitter. This brings new network monetization opportunities to carriers. Carriers can seize monetization opportunities through new business models, such as latency-based charging, upstream bandwidth-based charging, and AI-function based charging. High-quality service experience requires high-quality networks. Carriers build "Premium vertical and premium horizontal" high-quality networks to support high-quality service experience and business monetization. The key to building a "Premium vertical and premium horizontal" network is to build 1 ms connections between data centers and 1 ms access to a data center.

New Operation: As carriers' network scale is getting larger, autonomous driving network is becoming more important. AI supports high-level network autonomous driving and improves network operation efficiency. Huawei's L4 autonomous driving network based on the Telecom Foundation Model helps operators reduce customer complaints, shorten the complaint closure time, improve service provisioning efficiency, reduce the number of site visits, and accelerate fault rectification.

In the wave of digital intelligence transformation, the "FOUR NEW" strategy is not only the embodiment of network technology innovation, but also the important driving force for continuously releasing network business value. New Hub, New Services, New Experience, and New Operation support each other and together form a complete road to digital intelligence business success.

In the future, Huawei will continue to remain customer-centric, work with global carriers and partners to explore the digital intelligence era, accelerate the release of the business value of network + AI, and embrace a prosperous intelligent world.

