Ambulance Comes Under Russian Strikes In Kherson Region
11/3/2024 9:15:19 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army attacked an ambulance in Bilozerka, Kherson region.
That is according to the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.
"Around 11 o'clock in the afternoon, Russian troops attacked Bilozerka. An ambulance came under fire. The driver and the paramedic, who were outside during the shelling, were injured," the statement said.
As noted, they suffered mine and blast injuries, and concussions.
"The paramedic also sustained a shrapnel wound to his leg. The men were taken to a hospital for treatment," the administration added.
As reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces shelled Kerson at night, injuring a 70-year-old woman.
