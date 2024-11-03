Part Of Russian Missile Found In Forest In Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv, while walking in the woods, a local resident found an object that is likely to be a damaged part of an enemy missile.

According to Ukrinform, the Kyiv patrol reported this on Facebook.

The man called 112, after which patrol officers arrived at the scene. The dangerous find was fenced off, and investigators and explosives experts were called.

Ukraine downs all drones targetingovernight Sunday - local officials

As Ukrinform reported, a woman found an object similar to a mine in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv.