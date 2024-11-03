Kuwait Premier Congratulates Dominica On National Day
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Nov 3 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, sent a cable of congratulations to President of Dominica Sylvanie Burton on Sunday, on her country's national day. (pickup previous)
