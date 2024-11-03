Kuwait Amir, Tajikistan Pres. Discuss Bilateral Ties

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 3 (KUNA) - the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, with the attendance of His Highness the Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad received Sunday the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and his accompanying delegation. During the meeting, both sides touched on the bilateral ties between the two friendly countries and latest regional and global developments. Acting Prime Minister, Interior and Defense Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah and senior state officials attended the meeting. (end) aa

