Kuwait Crown Prince Holds Banquet In Honor Of Visiting Tajikistan Pres.
Date
11/3/2024 9:12:45 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Nov 3 (KUNA) - His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah on behalf of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah held a banquet in honor of Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon and his accompanying delegation, on the occasion of his visit to the country. (end)
aa
