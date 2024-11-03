Kuwait Crown Prince Holds Banquet In Honor Of Visiting Tajikistan Pres.

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 3 (KUNA) - the Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad on behalf of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah held a banquet in honor of Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon and his accompanying delegation, on the occasion of his visit to the country. (end) aa

