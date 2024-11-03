Actor Vijay's TVK Opposes It All: From 'One Nation, One Election' To Tamil Song Row To DMK's Handling Of Finances

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Actor-politician Vijay's party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) , convened a meeting of its executive and district secretaries on Sunday, during which it passed a series of resolutions sharply criticizing both the BJP-led central and the DMK-led state government on various issues – from BJP-led Central government's 'One Nation, One Election' proposal to the Tamil song row and to DMK's handling of finances and“poor” law and order situation in Tamil Nadu. A total of 26 resolutions were adopted.



The party also accused the DMK government of not fulfilling poll promises. This is one such first meeting after the massive TVK maiden State Conference in Vikravandi. According to insiders, there was discussion about strengthening of organisation on the ground and an action plan for the party for upcoming months.

Passing a resolution against the 'One Nation One Election' proposal, the party said it was against the principles of democracy. It also opposed the amendments to the Waqf Board Bill. Also Read | Tamil superstar Vijay lays out TVK's ideology in first political speech: 'Left my career at the peak'

The resolution said,“There has been opposition to the Waqf Board Amendment Bill saying it affects the rights of Muslims. Union Government has to withdraw this bill which is against federalism structure.” The party also slammed Governor RN Ravi over the Tamil song controversy.

It said, "First they saffronised Thiruvalluvar. Then they said Tamilazhagam is different, Tamil Nadu is different. Then created controversy in Tamil State Song . Not only the union government but also their appointees here don't have any right to interfere with anything related to our mother tongue Tamil. Union Government dream to impose the third language here will never be achieved ever here."

The party also voiced a few demands – a caste census in the state, moving education to state list so that NEET can be revoked. It asked the MK Stalin-led government to conduct a caste census in Tamil Nadu.

On NEET, the party resolution said,“According to our demand for State Autonomy policy, Education belongs to the State list. If the Union Government moves education to the State List, the state government can revoke NEET on its own. This executive committee opposes the Union Government's obstacle to this and also opposes State DMK government for cheating Tamil Nadu people with fake promises.”