Roam Telecom Data Layer: A Revolutionary Ecosystem Uniting People, Devices, And Data

(MENAFN- Chainwire) Panama City, Republic of Panama, November 2nd, 2024

For the growing global demand for wireless connectivity, Roam is transforming from a standalone DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network) project into a public platform, serving as the“Telecom Data Layer” in the DePIN ecosystem. By building Physical L1, Roam now bridges people, devices, data, and AI, creating a seamless, intelligent ecosystem for next-generation connectivity.







Roam Telecom Data Layer Narrative

The Roam Telecom Data Layer is built on four dynamic core modules: Roam Network, Roam Growth, Roam Discovery, and Roam Community. Together, they construct a highly interactive Blockchain of Things (BoT) ecosystem:

– Roam Network provides the backbone infrastructure and network incentives.

– Roam Growth facilitates revenue generation for network participants, supporting sustainable engagement.

– Roam Discovery empowers third-party developers and projects to join the platform, fostering decentralized applications powered by Roam data.

– Roam Community offers users a place for interaction, feedback, and community governance.

These four interconnected modules boost network vitality and are driving Roam's ecosystem expansion globally.

Network Expansion Through Decentralized WiFi Roaming

A central feature of Roam Network is a global open wireless network. Incentivized by tokens, this network expands coverage while driving user engagement. As users contribute to network growth and node validation, valuable geolocation and time-based data are generated, forming the essential blocks of Roam's Telecom Data Layer for ecosystem use.

Participating in the Roam network is easy: by downloading the Roam App, users can add WiFi locations worldwide or check into existing nodes, earning Roam Points. Following the upcoming Token Generation Event (TGE), users will be able to convert Roam Points into $ROAM tokens, bringing tangible rewards and making it simple for anyone to join in building decentralized infrastructure.

For those seeking a deeper role, Roam offers dedicated Roam Miner Router nodes. These specialized hardware units deliver up to 6000 Mbps, support over 200 devices, and include blockchain mining capabilities, allowing users to earn Roam Points continuously. Designed for performance and rewarding participation, Roam Miner Routers pave the way for Roam's decentralized network expansion.

Seamless and Secure Connectivity







Roam's WiFi nodes come in two types: OpenRoamingTM nodes and Roam self-build nodes, both offering secure and high-quality connections. As the only Web3 IDP project in the Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA), Roam provides access to over 3.5 million OpenRoamingTM nodes globally. These nodes allow users to seamlessly connect across networks without repeated logins or passwords, making international roaming effortless. Alongside OpenRoamingTM technology, Roam has a rapidly growing standard WiFi node network, now exceeding 760,000, powered by users who share personal or public WiFi via the Roam app.

Roam eSIM: The Last Puzzle of Seamless Global Roaming

The Roam eSIM product, integral to the Roam Growth module, enables global roaming without requiring a physical SIM card. Accessible via the Roam App, Roam eSIM offers instant activation, dual-SIM compatibility, coverage across 196 countries and regions, fully encrypted data, and a range of data acquisition options. Users can easily earn data through daily check-ins or purchase affordable data packages, ensuring a comprehensive, secure, and user-friendly connectivity experience.

About Roam

Roam is pioneering a new future in global network connectivity. Through the decentralized Telecom Data Layer, Roam provides a secure, privacy-enhanced, and open platform that integrates blockchain with real-world infrastructure, benefiting users, developers, and ecosystem projects. Poised to reshape global network collaboration, Roam is leading the way forward, empowering the world to connect seamlessly and intelligently.