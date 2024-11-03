Spinny drives festive spirit with 40% growth in car deliveries this Dhanteras

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 31 October 2024: In the spirit of Dhanteras, a festival synonymous with prosperity and new beginnings, Spinny, India’s leading used car platform, has recorded a 40% year-on-year delivery growth this October. Key cities like Bangalore, NCR, Hyderabad, and Pune experienced significant demand surges, with customer preferences shifting towards automatic cars, SUVs, and financing options, reflecting the festive buying sentiment.

Amid the festivities, the platform saw significant growth, delivering over 500 cars a day during Navratri, Dhanteras, weekends, and Festival of Spinny special price days, thereby highlighting the strong festive momentum. Automatic vehicle deliveries grew by 57%, mirroring the trend of convenience-first choices. Platform’s exchange program also saw a 39% increase as more buyers traded in old vehicles for newer models, reinforcing the tradition of upgrading assets during Dhanteras. Petrol vehicles remain the top choice, with a 50% rise in demand, while SUVs and sedans saw impressive growth of 49% and 46%, respectively. Additionally, women buyers now constitute >20% of the total customer base in October, marking a substantial increase over the previous year.

Mr. Niraj Singh, CEO and Founder, expressed, “As Dhanteras marks a time of renewal, I am delighted to see more customers beginning their festive journeys with the Spinny platform and showing tremendous trust in our brand. The surge in demand reflects the joy of new purchases with a focus on more informed and convenient buying experiences, aligning perfectly with our promise of trust and transparency.’’









