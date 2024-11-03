Wardwizard Innovations Mobility Brings Festive Spirit with New Vibrant Red Color Variants for Electric Two-Wheelers This Diwali

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 31 October 2024: Wardwizard Innovations and Mobility Limited, one of the leading manufacturers of electric vehicles under the brands 'Joy e-bike’ and ‘Joy e-rik’, today introduced an all-new red color variants of its popular product, Gen Next Nanu + in the high-speed segment and Gen Next Nanu in the low-speed segment. These stylish new additions aim to capture the festive spirit, providing an exciting new option for customers looking to make a bold statement on the road with eco-friendly mobility choices that offer both performance and personality.



As part of the festive celebration, Wardwizard’s offering of its popular e-scooters in the new red color embodies elegance, energy and a touch of sophistication. These new color variants are available at all authorized dealerships and distributors across India, making it easier for consumers to choose an electric ride that not only matches their lifestyle but also the vibrant energy of the season.



Speaking about the launch, Mr Yatin Gupte, Chairman and Managing Director, Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited said, "We are elated to introduce this new vibrant red color for our Gen Next Nanu + and Gen Next Nanu models that perfectly capture the essence of this festive season. We are dedicated to elevating customer experience and help make this festive season memorable with innovative and affordable eco-friendly mobility solutions.”



PRICE AND COLOR OPTIONS

Model Price (in Rs.) Color Options

Gen Next Nanu+ (High-Speed) Rs. 88,000/- (ex-showroom, including GST)* • Red (New Arrival)



Gen Next Nanu (Low- Speed) Rs. 75,000/- (ex-showroom, including GST) * • Red (New Arrival)

* All the prices shown here are before state subsidies. RTO, Insurance and all other charges would be extra.



Key features: Gen Next Nanu

• Battery Specifications: 60V 31Ah Nmc

• Motor Type: DC Brushless Hub Motor (BLDC)

• Drive Motor: 250 Watts

• Top Speed: 25 Kmph*

• Range Travelled Per Full Charge : 90-100Kms*

• Max Load: 140Kg

• Kerb Weight: 70Kg

• Wheelbase: 1350 Mm

• Ground Clearance: 180 Mm

• Braking Type : Hydraulic Disc Brake

• Front Side & Rear Side: Disc

• Speedometer : Yes

• Display : LCD Display

• USB Charging For Mobile Phone : Available

• Price: 75000/- including GST Key features: Gen Next Nanu +

• Battery Specifications : 60V 36.4Ah

• Motor Type : DC Brushless Hub Motor (BLDC)

• Drive Motor : 1500 Watts

• Top Speed : 55 Kmph*

• Range Travelled Per Full Charge : 88 Km* in Eco Mode

• Max Load : 150 Kg

• Kerb Weight: 85Kg

• Wheelbase : 1350 Mm

• Ground Clearance : 180 Mm

• Braking Type : Hydraulic Disc Brake

• Front Side & Rear Side :Disc

• Speedometer : Digital

• Display : 4.3" Full Colour Tft

• USB Charging For Mobile Phone : Available

• Price: 88,000/- including GST





The surge in EV adoption is a testament to the growing awareness of both the environmental imperatives and the economic opportunities that electrification brings. Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited is actively promoting localization and the ‘Make-in-India’ initiative, leveraging Indian ingenuity by both designing and manufacturing in India. The production of the scooters takes place at the company’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Vadodara, Gujarat.





