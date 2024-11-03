Promoting open access: Advancing DOAJ inclusion and scholarly publishing best practices

(MENAFN- Assaf Academy of Science of South Africa) Great things happen when passionate people from different organisations come together with a shared goal in sight. This was certainly true for a series of workshops on open access, presented in collaboration with the DOAJ (Directory of Open Access Journals), Research4Life, and ASSAf (Academy of Science of South Africa). As the African saying goes: 'If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.”



A significant catalyst for this initiative was Research4Life, which approached the DOAJ Ambassador for Southern Africa in 2023, kick-starting this entire process. A curriculum was developed, and an English course was presented towards the end of 2023. Following the success of this course, Research4Life requested that it be repeated in 2024, but also in other languages. ASSAf’s collaboration with DOAJ and Research4Life has resulted in a curriculum available in Spanish (translated and presented by Ivonne Lujano, DOAJ), French (translated and presented by Gala García Reátegui, DOAJ), English (developed and presented by Ina Smith, ASSAf & DOAJ and Susan Veldsman, ASSAf), and Ukrainian (translated and presented by Iryna Kuchma, EIFL), presented across five clusters in total. The contribution of Research4Life was pivotal to the success of these workshops. Editors and publishers from Research4Life member institutions in 25+ lower- and middle-income countries were invited to attend, resulting in the registration of 850+ individuals and participation/attendance by 600+ individuals. DOAJ issued certificates of attendance to all who completed the course, further reinforcing the value of this initiative.



The courses have garnered significant media attention, showcasing leadership in the field of open access publishing. Articles published by global partners highlight the importance of this initiative in extending the reach of scholarly research, especially for underserved communities. See





MENAFN03112024006004013109ID1108845782