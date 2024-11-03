Nissan of Arabian Automobiles Amplifies Safety Awareness with ‘Complete Your Checklist’ Initiative

(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) Dubai, UAE – October 23, 2024: Nissan of Arabian Automobiles, the exclusive distributor for Nissan in Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates, has launched a comprehensive safety initiative, the "Missing the Most Important Check on Your Checklist" campaign, running until the end of 2024. Nissan owners are encouraged to take advantage of exclusive offers designed to enhance overall road readiness and provide a more secure driving experience.



As part of the initiative, customers can benefit from a free 20-point inspection to ensure their vehicles meet necessary standards, along with discounts of up to 60% on safety-related parts and repairs. The campaign also includes exclusive deals on tires and accessories, with flexible payment options available to make it easier for customers to maintain optimal performance.



Targeted at both retail and fleet customers, this campaign reinforces Nissan’s commitment to delivering peace of mind, satisfaction, and reliability. These offers provide drivers with a valuable opportunity to enhance their confidence and keep their vehicles in top condition.







