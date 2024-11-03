A Journey Through 30 Years of GCC Retail: Unveiling Souks to Malls: The Faces Behind the Industry’s Success

(MENAFN- Coral Coast PR) Dubai, UAE – After nearly nine months of dedication and collaboration, the highly anticipated book, "Souks to Malls: Retail Evolution in the Gulf - The People," is now ready to launch. This remarkable publication will be unveiled during the Retail Congress MENA, taking place at the prestigious Mandarin Oriental, Al Faisaliah in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as part of the 30th-anniversary celebration of the Middle East Council of Shopping Centres & Retailers (MECS+R).

The book will also be launched to the Dubai market on MECS+R's 30th Anniversary on December 12th at Atlantis, The Palm. Guests can get their copy at the event or contact the MECS+R Office at 056 548 1380.

This coffee table book is a tribute to the individuals who played pivotal roles in shaping the retail and shopping centre industry in the MENA region over the past three decades. It features captivating stories from industry leaders, whose invaluable experiences and lessons have transformed the retail landscape. Readers will be transported back in time to witness the evolution of retail, from its humble beginnings in the GCC to the dynamic industry it is today.

David Macadam, CEO of MECS+R, expressed his excitement about the launch: “This book stands as a testament to the legacy of the pioneers of our industry. It honors the vision, resilience, and innovation of the professionals who have driven the success of retail in this region. We are proud to finally present these incredible stories to the world.”

The book is more than just a historical reflection - it's an inspiration for future generations of retail professionals. With the support of Motivate Media Group as the official publisher, Souks to Malls will serve as a valuable resource, shedding light on the milestones and personalities that have shaped the industry.

The MECS+R team is thrilled to dedicate this work to the forefathers of the organization, its valued members, and the entire retail industry. The official launch will take place during the Retail Congress MENA in Mandarin Oriental, Al Faisaliah, Riyadh - KSA, offering attendees a first look at this landmark publication.

Embark on this captivating journey through time – dive into the pages and start reading today!





