Celebrate Diwali with family and friends and enjoy convenient and stress-free commutes with Careem Rides

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 31 October 2024 – As many prepare to celebrate Diwali this year with their friends and families, they can rely on Careem Rides, the region’s choice for everyday reliable and convenient commuting needs through the Careem App, and avoid the hassle of driving or dealing with traffic or parking. Customers in the UAE, can use promo code “DIWALI20” and avail 20% off (up to AED 20) on 2 rides*, valid from October 31st to November 3rd (applicable on all car types except Hala)*.

Residents and visitors can focus on enjoying Diwali festivities with friends and families, and use Careem Rides for reliable and stress-free commutes at the push of a button through the Careem Super App. Whether it’s to commute to and from festivities, celebrate with family and friends, or visit the Baps Hindu mandir in Abu Dhabi, customers can choose from a wide portfolio of commuting options for their everyday needs. These include Comfort or Premium rides for a comfortable





