Smiling Fabinho on "big" Sea Derby win, Al Amri heroics and RSL title tilt

(MENAFN- Hkstrategies) Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – 1 November 2024: It was a case of third time lucky for Fabinho.



But to be fair, there wasn’t much luck required.



“Feels very good,” the Al Ittihad midfielder says with a laugh, acknowledging that, after two defeats last season, he finally had a win in the Roshn Saudi League Sea Derby. “We needed to win a big game and it’s good this win came in the derby.”



Second in the 2024-25 RSL standings, Al Ittihad triumphed 1-0 against Jeddah rivals Al Ahli at a rumbling King Abdullah Sports City Stadium on Thursday night, when lightening crackled overhead and on the pitch, too. The first of three derbies to mark the RSL's inaugural Derby Week had certainly delivered, in the stands and between two teams playing for much more than three points.



In the end, it was Saleh Al Shehri’s 42nd-minute goal that sealed it, the Saudi Arabian making the most of his start in place of injured captain Karim Benzema to send home what proved the winner from yet another Moussa Diaby assist.



“We played a very good game and I’m happy, not only with the win, but with the way we played, the way we defended,” Fabinho tells the RSL. “In the second half we knew that we needed to defend together, to fight together. Yes, it was hard but a very deserved three points.”



It was a night where, for all of Al Ittihad’s brilliance going forward this season – they went into the match as the 2024-25 RSL’s second-most prolific side, scoring at a clip of almost three goals a game – it was a victory built very much on their bulwark at the back.



In particular, Saudi Arabian duo Abdulelah Al Amri and Saad Al Mousa were superb, the former contributing one of the moments of the match when he slid in to clear Ivan Toney’s goal-bound effort from under the Al Ittihad crossbar. That came right at the beginning of the second half, when Al Ahli pushed for parity.



Al Amri, a summer signing alongside the likes of Diaby, Houssem Aouar and Steven Bergwijn, celebrated his block like he had scored a goal himself. The majority of the near-53,000 in attendance did likewise. Al Amri was later deservedly voted Man of the Match.



“It’s always important to keep a clean sheet in a game like this; we’re playing against very good players like [Riyad] Mahrez, [Roberto] Firmino, Toney” says Fabinho, who together in midfield with the irrepressible N’Golo Kante, provided the defence with an additional layer of protection.



It was needed. Al Ahli may have been eighth in the table and, in contrast to Al Ittihad, going through a rough patch, but as Fabinho highlighted, they are crammed full of stars also.



“It’s something that makes us have to keep a clean sheet, playing against very good players like this,” the Brazilian says. “So, it’s always important to support our offensive side. Our offensive players are playing very well, scoring a lot of goals, but in some games we as a defence need to be strong and to close the fight to take the three points. And we did that.”



The fight is something Al Ittihad are clearly up for this season. Champions in 2022-23, they disappointed last term en route to a fifth-placed finish. In his debut campaign in the Kingdom, Fabinho was part of the side who lost both Sea Derbies, each time 1-0.



However, reversing those fortunes on Thursday was the perfect response, much like Al Ittihad thus far this season. The victory made it eight wins from nine for Laurent Blanc’s men. For that, the drew level with leaders Al Hilal at the summit, second only on goal difference.



Al Hilal, the current RSL title-holders, face Al Nassr in Riyadh on Friday in Matchweek 9’s second highly anticipated cross-city clash. Although, no matter the result in the Capital Derby, Al Ittihad are well placed this season to challenge the champions.



“After nine games it’s really important to be in this position,” Fabinho says. “Tomorrow, Al Hilal have a big game against Al Nassr, so everything can happen. But the most important is that we did our job, we won our derby, so we have some days to rest and prepare for the next game.



“This moment is really good for us. The team is improving, is getting better each week, is getting the results, and that’s important as well.”



So, unwelcome Jeddah derby streak snapped, Fabinho can sit back, chill, and watch the action unfold in Riyadh.



“As I said before, the most important thing is we did our jobs,” the former Liverpool star says, smiling wide. “If Hilal doesn’t win tomorrow, it’s good. But I’ll be relaxing in my place.



“I don’t know, maybe I’ll watch the game. But, yes, I’m just happy that we did our job and got the win.”







