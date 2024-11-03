AIM Congress 2025 ramps up with innovative investment strategies focusing on Global Manufacturing, Future Cities, and Digital Economy

(MENAFN- Strategic) Abu Dhabi (UAE) 29 October 2024: The 14th Edition of the AIM Congress will explore ground-breaking innovations across three portfolios: Global Manufacturing, Future Cities, and the Digital Economy. This focus reflects the growing global interest in transforming the economy and achieving digital integration between humans, machines, and systems to accelerate production, improve efficiency and provide smart and innovative solutions.

The Global Manufacturing portfolio themed “From 4.0 to 5.0: Leveraging Industry & Bringing Advanced Factories to Life” strives to transform the performance of the manufacturing ecosystem through enhancing product innovation, efficiency and sustainability, while tackling modern changes like supply change disruptions and global crises. Since the global manufacturing market size is expected to expand reaching a value of USD 535.5 billion by 2030, the discussions around this portfolio will be focused around boosting efficiency accelerating investments in innovation and bringing advanced factories to life.

The Future Cities portfolio, themed “Creating Cities of Tomorrow: A hub for global prosperity, social cohesion, and economic opportunity through megacities and international cooperation” will focus on prioritizing green infrastructure, smart transportation, and mixed-use development, emphasizing on walkability and accessible public spaces to build sustainable, resilient urban environments that addresses social, economic, and environmental challenges while fostering inclusive growth for all citizens. This comes in light of the UN projecting around 2.5 billion more people will be living in cities by 2050.

The Digital Economy portfolio, themed “Embracing Digital Transformation: An ecosystem of interdependent digital technologies for a sustainable and inclusive future” will highlight the critical role digital technologies play in transforming economies by creating new opportunities, breaking geographical barriers, and improving interactions between individuals, businesses, and governments. The digital economy is booming. For instance, Internet of things (IoT) devices is projected to surge from 16 billion in 2023 to 39 billion by 2029, enhancing smart infrastructure in future cities and facilitating improved connectivity combined with data-driven decision making. The objective of discussions surrounding this portfolio will be centred around supporting the global transition to a digitally-enabled economy, promoting a sustainable, inclusive, and secure digital future.

The agenda for all three portfolios will feature a range of activities such as exhibitions, panel discussions, keynote addresses, workshops, and network meetings, all designed to inspire and connect participants. Attendees will be exposed to latest technologies, gain valuable insights, network, and boost their career prospects, all while staying ahead of the curve.

As Global manufacturing, future cities, and the digital economy gain momentum, discussions at AIM Congress will focus on aligning innovative practices with real-world applications across these three portfolios which form a powerful triad crucial for navigating the complexities of today’s world enhancing the transformation fundamental for boosting operational efficiency and promoting sustainability. Together, these initiatives aim to foster a robust and inclusive ecosystem, positioning AIM Congress 2025 as a pivotal event in shaping the future of these critical sectors globally.

AIM Congress 2025, an initiative of the AIM Global Foundation, is set to offer a wide range of high-level meetings highlighting eight key portfolios: Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), Global Trade, Startups and Unicorns, Future Cities, Future Finance, Global Manufacturing, Digital Economy, and Entrepreneurs.





