Orascom Development’s Commitment to Youth Empowerment Reflected Through Muriya’s Partnership with INJAZ Oman in Dhofar

(MENAFN- Tales & Heads) Muscat, 1 November 2024 – Orascom Development announced a strategic partnership between Muriya, its joint venture with OMRAN and the developer behind award-winning communities like Jebel Sifah and Hawana Salalah, and INJAZ Oman, one of Oman’s most impactful youth-serving nonprofit organizations, to advance youth entrepreneurship and work readiness in Dhofar.

This collaboration reflects Orascom Development’s regional commitment to empowering young talent and fostering sustainable communities, a focus that is demonstrated across its destinations worldwide.

Over 1,500 students across Dhofar's educational institutions have already benefited from a series of engaging programs as part of this partnership, delivering hours of learning, with the support of 15 dedicated volunteers and 10 employees from Muriya. These programs are focused on enhancing financial literacy and entrepreneurship skills. Additionally, over 10 tailored programs have been introduced to help bridge the gap between academic knowledge and real-world employment opportunities, empowering the next generation of business leaders.

Omar El Hamamsy, Group CEO of Orascom Development and member of Muriya board of directors and INJAZ Al-Arab’s MENA regional board of directors, said “Empowering young talent is central to Orascom Development’s success of creating sustainable development across the Middle East, North Africa and Europe. As a long-standing member of INJAZ Al-Arab’s board, I am pleased that this partnership between Muriya and INJAZ Oman exemplifies how the private, government and non-profit sectors can work together to enable our communities to be more resilient. By equipping Arab youth with essential skills and encouraging an entrepreneurial spirit, we are helping to nurture the business leaders and entrepreneurs of tomorrow and preparing them to contribute to the region’s long-term economic growth and diversification.”

Engineer Wael Al Lawati, CEO of Muriya, commented “We are proud to collaborate with INJAZ Oman to support Oman’s next generation and nurture talent that will shape Dhofar’s future. We believe that investment towards youth education is essential for sustainable development and the long-term success of Oman’s economy.”

Khaula Al Harthi, CEO of INJAZ Oman, added “Muriya’s support has been invaluable in extending our reach and impact in the Dhofar region. Through this partnership, we are helping young Omanis discover their potential and gain the skills they need to contribute positively to the workforce.”

Partnerting with Injaz demonstrates Orascom Development’s ongoing dedication to corporate social responsibility and community engagement, including education, entrepreneurship, and youth empowerment. For Muriya, this ambitious initiative also contributes directly to the Sultanate’s economic diversification and employment goals, well aligned with Oman Vision 2040.







MENAFN03112024006689014967ID1108845704