The role of AI to lead and manage people to be discussed at HR Tech Saudi Summit 2024

Leaders highlight the transformative role of technology to enhance all aspects of Human Resources Management

Riyadh, November 3, 2024.

all aspects of Human Resources Management



Riyadh, November 3, 2024. The 8th Annual HR Tech Saudi Summit opens at Voco Riyadh on November 4 for two days of discussions and expert insights on the impact of AI and Technology on HR. With the theme, “Explainable AI (XAI): The Evolution of Talent and Technology,” the 8th Annual HR Tech Saudi Summit will expound on how the rapid evolution of artificial intelligence is transforming industries across the Kingdom, reshaping the workforce landscape and how the movement can be leveraged to improve HR management.



Dan Pontefract, 5 Times Award Winning Author and Leadership Strategist will deliver the opening keynote address. He is emphatic that technology and AI offer tools to improve the discipline so that HR leaders can steer from the front. “In HR, leaders have an opportunity to leverage AI to streamline processes and enhance the employee experience. Predictive hiring, personalized learning, and real-time engagement are just a few of the areas being transformed. However, successful integration must be grounded in transparency, empathy, and ethics.” shares Dan



According to the Mercer Global Talent Trends 2023 Report, over 70% of HR leaders anticipate AI will fundamentally change talent acquisition within the next three years (Global Talent Trends 2023 Report by Mercer).



As we look forward to a digitally transformed economy, industry experts emphasize the importance of collaboration and innovation in HR practices. Marisa Kamall, as a top Diversity, Equity, and Inclusivity expert, states, “As digital transformation accelerates, leadership is shifting towards a more adaptive, data-driven approach. Integrating AI into HR allows leaders to make informed, personalized decisions that enhance employee experiences and foster a culture of continuous learning.” She further notes that “Recent studies reveal that 67% of HR leaders believe AI enhances employee engagement, and companies using AI in HR report a 30% reduction in administrative time.”



Maan Fatani, Group Vice President HR & Shared Services, MEPCO who is a valuable advisory board member at the summit remarked on the attendance of C-Level leaders at the event who will make the change needed to incorporate technology into HR and business. “The HR Tech Saudi Summit is the only initiative that brings together HR and IT professionals from the wide business landscape of Saudi Arabia, on a singular platform, to discuss the newest trends, ideas and disruptions that influence HR Transformation,” he said.



“AI combined with strategic insight can unlock new business opportunities and enhance HR’s contribution to an organisation’s competitive advantage. As AI continues to reshape the HR landscape, organisations must prioritise governance, continuous learning, and adaptability. By doing so, they can navigate the complexities of AI adoption and harness its potential to drive growth and innovation” he adds.



Most of the speakers agree with Dan Pontefract when he foresees a larger role for AI in recruitment and workforce management, augmented and virtual reality for training and development of tech platforms for employee wellbeing.



Akif Tashkandi, Head of People and Organization, Novartis who will share his long experience in HR leadership underscores the need to be positive and proactive in embracing technology. Akif says, “AI will continue impacting our work models and shape new ways of working to be faster and with higher quality. We as the HR community & function have the responsibility to lead this change to ensure it is done in the right manner smoothly without major disruption of work or create a panic to our workforce. We need to lead the transition with the right change management approach and integration to ensure a win-win outcome for both the company and our employees.”



Tamim Alkhalifah, Chief Human Resources Officer, AWPT who will present his perspective on the impact of technology in HR says that he is looking forward to improving his own knowledge on the practical applications of AI, data-driven HR and enhancing employee experience through technology. Touching on soft skills improvements, Tamim adds” Technology can be utilized to foster a more diverse and inclusive workplace, particularly within the context of Saudi Arabia's unique cultural landscape. It can contribute to mitigating bias in recruitment, promoting inclusive language and communication, facilitating inclusive training & development and creating inclusive workplace environments.”



Mohammed AlAbduljabbar, Head of Human Capital and Corporate Support Systems and Business Analytics at Bank AlJazira, concurs “Emerging trends like AI-driven analytics, employee experience platforms, and automation in HR processes will significantly impact the Saudi market by enhancing efficiency and personalization.” Furthermore, he emphasizes the role of technology in fostering diversity and inclusion: “Technology can foster diversity and inclusion by enabling unbiased hiring, promoting cultural awareness, and supporting inclusive policies.”



Opening Keynote speaker Dan Pontefract sums up the value of the 2-day summit. “Leadership today extends beyond managing people; it involves understanding the interplay of human behaviour and technology in the workplace. In the evolving digital age, HR in Saudi Arabia should evolve from a department to the heartbeat of any organization. For Saudi Arabia’s HR leaders, this evolution emphasizes that while technology can elevate work, it must also respect, uplift, and support everyone across generations.”



Sidh N.C, Director, QnA International, concludes, “Saudi Arabia is leading the race towards digital competitiveness amongst many nations. In line with Vision 2030, the Kingdom has put digital technology at the heart of transformation. Saudi youth dominate the Kingdom’s population, acting as the key enablers of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. The 8th Annual HR Tech Saudi Summit 2024 is all about accelerating digital transformation while putting people at the heart of the business.”





