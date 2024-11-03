DXC Technology and Accelya Partner to Accelerate Airline Innovation and Enhance the Traveller Experience

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), 31 October 2024 – DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services partner, and Accelya, a leading global provider of technology solutions to the airline industry, announced they will partner to offer airlines a seamless and modern airport retail experience and accelerate system integrations for airlines globally. This will enable airlines to modernize operations and introduce new innovative offerings for their customers, ultimately enhancing the traveller’s experience.

Accelya will leverage DXC’s proprietary Departure Control Systems (DCS) industry solution for ensuring operational efficiency and enhanced passenger experiences at the airport. This DXC technology enables Accelya’s FLX ONE capabilities, which is part of its new FLX ONE retailing platform. The FLX ONE retailing platform currently generates more than 30 billion offers globally each day and helps airlines manage flight inventory and book seats. With FLX ONE, airlines now have the opportunity to leverage a single platform covering each phase of The International Air Transport Association (IATA) Offers, Orders, Settle & Delivery to offer a modern, personalized and frictionless experience for travellers.

The platform will help airlines seamlessly manage ticketing offers and orders, as well as reservation fulfilment on their own platforms, reducing overhead costs and ultimately growing revenue by enabling more personalized offers and richer, customer-centric retailing capabilities such as personalized offers and enhanced servicing functionality all along the customer journey.

“FLX ONE is a proven, future-ready platform that gives airlines complete control over their retailing—from booking to boarding—delivering a seamless experience,” said Sam Gilliland, CEO of Accelya. “The addition of FLX Delivery, powered by DXC’s airport technology, makes FLX ONE a truly comprehensive OOSD solution and a genuine alternative to legacy systems.”

DXC and Accelya are also partnering to establish DXC as Accelya’s preferred systems integrator. DXC’s deep industry expertise, matched with its ability to execute with precision on large scale system integrations, will accelerate modernization and drive innovation for the world’s leading airlines.

“DXC partners with the world’s leading airlines to deliver seamless experiences and leverage transformational technology like AI across their business operations,” said Chris Drumgoole, Managing Director for DXC’s Global Infrastructure Services. “Our new partnership with Accelya will bring tremendous value to airlines that want to continue to modernize their systems while elevating the customer experience and increasing return on investment.”





