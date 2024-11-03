Ericsson and du expand 5G network in UAE

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and du, a leading telecom and digital services provider, today announced a new agreement to expand du’s 5G network across the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

As part of this agreement, du will leverage the Ericsson Access Network (RAN) portfolio to increase the capacity of its 5G network, enabling a seamless and high-quality experience for existing Mobile Broadband (MBB) and Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) customers. The expanded network will lay the groundwork for innovative services such as augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and cloud gaming as well as preparing the network for 5G Advanced.

Fahad Al Hassawi, Chief Executive Officer from du, says: “Our latest agreement with Ericsson marks a significant step in expanding our 5G network and reinforcing our commitment to providing cutting-edge experiences for our customers. The increased network capacity will not only improve the Fixed Wireless Access segment but also position us for the future of digital services in areas like augmented reality, virtual reality, and cloud gaming.”

Nicolas Blixell, Vice President and Head of Ericsson Gulf Council Countries at Ericsson Middle East and Africa, says: “This agreement is a testament to Ericsson’s commitment to driving 5G innovation in the region. By expanding du’s 5G network capacity, we are enabling faster, more reliable connectivity, which is essential for delivering next-generation 5G services. With the increasing demand for high-performing networks, our collaboration with du will help meet the evolving needs of consumers and businesses in the UAE.”

This agreement strengthens Ericsson's long-standing partnership with du as a trusted RAN provider since 2021, highlighting the latest innovations in Ericsson's 5G portfolio. Ericsson remains committed to supporting du with the latest innovations for sustainable and long-term network solutions. One example of this is the introduction of an energy-efficient and lightweight radio, which consolidates three sectors and three frequency bands into one thereby significantly reducing the tower space requirements and lowering power consumption by up to 40 percent.





MENAFN03112024004056016208ID1108845694