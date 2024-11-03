WCM-Q hosts the seventh edition of Lifestyle Medicine Week

(MENAFN- Weill Cornell Medicine - Qatar) Doha – November 2, 2024: The Institute for Population Health (IPH) at Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar (WCM-Q) recently hosted the seventh edition of Lifestyle Medicine Week, a dynamic initiative that aims to promote awareness of the critical importance of adopting healthy lifestyle practices.



The annual week-long initiative featured a diverse array of activities, including workshops, competitions, and interactive sessions focused on demonstrating positive lifestyle habits that help prevent, treat, and manage chronic diseases such as obesity, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and hypertension, while also improving overall health and wellbeing.



Titled ‘Kick-Off a Healthier Lifestyle,’ a one-day event was held at WCM-Q’s world-class premises, with the official inauguration led by Dr. Ahmad Mohd. Al Mulla, a senior consultant in public health and disease control and the director of the Hamad Medical Corporation Tobacco Control Center, a World Health Organization collaborating center. Attendees participated in several activities promoting key aspects of Lifestyle Medicine, including physical activity, healthy diet, stress management, restorative sleep, social connectedness, and cessation of tobacco and other risky substances.



To emphasize the importance of social connections for emotional resilience and overall health, another activity, the ‘Get Connected Trivia Quiz,’ encouraged participants to form teams and engage in a lively quiz.



Big Red Fitness, a student club at WCM-Q, teamed up with IPH for the ‘Step Up Challenge’. The activity invited participants to compete for the highest step count over the course of a month, the last day coinciding with the ‘Kick-Off a Healthier Lifestyle’ event. Additionally, IPH collaborated with the Big Red Fitness club and the Division of Student Affairs at WCM-Q for the ‘Campus Movement Booster,’ which encouraged participants to add extra steps to their day through a fun bingo activity.



Another highlight included two online competitions—the ‘Cornell Cook Off,’ a healthy cooking competition where participants showcased their culinary talents through video submissions, with top entries rewarded with gift vouchers; and an activity titled ‘Say Yes to Life and No to Tobacco and Addictive Substances,’ which focused on raising awareness of the harmfulness of tobacco and other addictive substances, and invited participants to submit creative entries such as photos, infographics, memes, and posters, with the chance to win prizes. Both activities garnered huge interest, with IPH receiving many submissions from the community.



Dr. Ravinder Mamtani, WCM-Q professor of population health sciences and vice dean for population health and lifestyle medicine, said: “Lifestyle Medicine Week is designed to raise awareness at the community level of how lifestyle changes can positively impact one’s health. By encouraging the adoption of responsible lifestyle choices, we can prevent, treat, and even reverse chronic lifestyle diseases.”



Commenting on the importance of the initiative, Dr. Sohaila Cheema, associate professor of clinical population health sciences and assistant dean at IPH, said: “We are delighted to mark the seventh edition of Lifestyle Medicine Week and welcome so many members of the community. Lifestyle Medicine Week is a crucial platform that offers the general public valuable insights to adopt healthier lifestyles and engage in positive behaviors that help enhance their overall health and wellbeing.”







MENAFN03112024007705016546ID1108845689