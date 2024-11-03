US economy sees drop in job market last month, with only 12,00 jobs added

(MENAFN) The US experienced a disappointing job market in October, with only 12,000 jobs added, falling significantly short of market expectations. According to the Department's figures released on Friday, analysts had anticipated a gain of 106,000 nonfarm payroll jobs for the month. This underperformance coincides with the impact of two destructive hurricanes that affected several states, alongside a large strike at Boeing, which likely contributed to the lower-than-expected job creation.



Additionally, the job additions for September were revised downwards by 31,000, adjusting from an earlier reported figure of 254,000 to a more modest 223,000. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate held steady at 4.1 percent for September, aligning with market forecasts. This stagnation reflects the ongoing challenges facing the labor market, as the number of unemployed individuals in October rose to 6.4 million. The labor force participation rate remained unchanged at 62.6 percent, indicating that the percentage of the working-age population either employed or actively seeking work has not shifted.



The upcoming US presidential and congressional elections have amplified the significance of these employment figures, as the economy remains a central concern for voters. The employment-population ratio also maintained a steady rate of 60.0 percent in October, similar to the previous month. Furthermore, the number of people not in the labor force who desire a job remained unchanged at 4.6 million. The Labor Department noted that these individuals preferred full-time employment but were either working part-time due to reduced hours or struggling to find full-time positions.



In terms of sector performance, the health care industry emerged as a bright spot in the job market, adding 52,000 jobs in October. This growth in the health care sector contrasts sharply with the overall stagnation in job creation, highlighting the variability within different segments of the economy as it continues to navigate through challenging conditions.

MENAFN03112024000045015839ID1108845666