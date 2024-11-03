Man Steps On Russian Mine In Kherson Region
Date
11/3/2024 7:11:18 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the village of Dniprovske, Kherson region, a local resident stepped on a Russian mine.
That is according to the Kherson Regional Military Administratio , Ukrinform reports.
“This morning, a 50-year-old man stepped on an anti-personnel mine. As a result of the detonation, he sustained an explosive injury, concussion and traumatic amputation of his leg. The victim was taken to a hospital. Currently, doctors are providing him with all the necessary assistance,” the statement says.
The administration once again urged residents to be careful and follow mine safety rules. Do not touch suspicious objects and immediately report them to the police or rescuers.
As reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces shelled Kerson at night, injuring a 70-year old woman.
