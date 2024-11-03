عربي


Sunday’S Football Games: Schedules And Where To Watch Live


11/3/2024 5:00:23 AM

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The football highlights for this Sunday, November 3, include the highly anticipated Manchester United vs Chelsea match in the Premier League.

Another key fixture is the Flamengo vs Atlético-MG Copa do Brasil final first leg, adding to an exciting day of football action.

Additionally, fans can look forward to various exciting matches from La Liga , Serie A, and Bundesliga.
Premier League


  • 11:00 AM – Tottenham vs Aston Villa – ESPN and Disney+
  • 1:30 PM – Manchester United vs Chelsea – ESPN and Disney+

La Liga

  • 10:00 AM – Atlético de Madrid vs Las Palmas – ESPN 4 and Disney+
  • 12:15 PM – Barcelona vs Espanyol – Disney+
  • 2:30 PM – Sevilla vs Real Sociedad – Disney+
  • 5:00 PM – Athletic Bilbao vs Real Betis – Disney+


Serie A

  • 8:30 AM – Napoli vs Atalanta – ESPN and Disney+
  • 11:00 AM – Torino vs Fiorentina – Disney+
  • 2:00 PM – Hellas Verona vs Roma – Disney+
  • 4:45 PM – Internazionale vs Venezia – ESPN 4 and Disney+

Bundesliga

  • 11:30 AM – Freiburg vs Mainz – OneFootball
  • 1:30 PM – Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Werder Bremen – Cultura, Youtube/@canalgoatbr and OneFootball

Copa do Brasil (Final first leg)

  • 4:00 PM – Flamengo vs Atlético-MG – Globo, Sportv, Premiere and Amazon Prime Video

FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup

  • 3:30 PM – United States vs England (3rd place playoff) – Sportv 3 and FIFA+
  • 7:00 PM – North Korea vs Spain (Final) – Sportv 3, Youtube/@CazeTV and FIFA+

Where to watch Flamengo vs Atlético-MG live

  • The Flamengo vs Atlético-MG game will be broadcast live on Globo, Sportv, Premiere and Amazon Prime Video at 4:00 PM.

What time is the North Korea vs Spain FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup final game?

  • The North Korea vs Spain FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup final game will be broadcast live on Sportv 3, Youtube/@CazeTV and FIFA+ at 7:00 PM.

Which football games will be broadcast live today?
Sportv

  • 10:00 AM – São Paulo vs Corinthians – Paulistão Feminino (semifinal first leg)
  • 4:00 PM – Flamengo vs Atlético-MG – Copa do Brasil (Final first leg)
  • 3:30 PM – United States vs England – FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup (3rd place playoff)
  • 7:00 PM – North Korea vs Spain – FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup (Final)

ESPN

  • 8:30 AM – Napoli vs Atalanta – Serie A
  • 11:00 AM – Tottenham vs Aston Villa – Premier League
  • 1:30 PM – Manchester United vs Chelsea – Premier League
  • 3:45 PM – Everton vs Chelsea – English Women's Super League
  • 4:45 PM – Internazionale vs Venezia – Serie A

Where to watch and which games will be broadcast live and online today?
Disney+

  • Multiple matches from various leagues and competitions throughout the day

OneFootball

  • Multiple matches from various leagues and competitions throughout the day

Amazon Prime Video

  • 4:00 PM – Flamengo vs Atlético-MG – Copa do Brasil (Final first leg)

Youtube/@CazeTV

  • 1:15 PM – Umuarama vs Joinville – Liga Futsal (Quarterfinal first leg)
  • 7:00 PM – North Korea vs Spain – FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup (Final)

