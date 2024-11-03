Sunday’S Football Games: Schedules And Where To Watch Live
11/3/2024 5:00:23 AM
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The football highlights for this Sunday, November 3, include the highly anticipated Manchester United vs Chelsea match in the Premier League.
Another key fixture is the Flamengo vs Atlético-MG Copa do Brasil final first leg, adding to an exciting day of football action.
Additionally, fans can look forward to various exciting matches from La Liga , Serie A, and Bundesliga.
Premier League
11:00 AM – Tottenham vs Aston Villa – ESPN and Disney+
1:30 PM – Manchester United vs Chelsea – ESPN and Disney+
La Liga
10:00 AM – Atlético de Madrid vs Las Palmas – ESPN 4 and Disney+
12:15 PM – Barcelona vs Espanyol – Disney+
2:30 PM – Sevilla vs Real Sociedad – Disney+
5:00 PM – Athletic Bilbao vs Real Betis – Disney+
Serie A
8:30 AM – Napoli vs Atalanta – ESPN and Disney+
11:00 AM – Torino vs Fiorentina – Disney+
2:00 PM – Hellas Verona vs Roma – Disney+
4:45 PM – Internazionale vs Venezia – ESPN 4 and Disney+
Bundesliga
11:30 AM – Freiburg vs Mainz – OneFootball
1:30 PM – Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Werder Bremen – Cultura, Youtube/@canalgoatbr and OneFootball
Copa do Brasil (Final first leg)
4:00 PM – Flamengo vs Atlético-MG – Globo, Sportv, Premiere and Amazon Prime Video
FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup
3:30 PM – United States vs England (3rd place playoff) – Sportv 3 and FIFA+
7:00 PM – North Korea vs Spain (Final) – Sportv 3, Youtube/@CazeTV and FIFA+
