Sunday’S Football Games: Schedules And Where To Watch Live

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The highlights for this Sunday, November 3, include the highly anticipated Manchester United vs Chelsea match in the Premier League.



Another key fixture is the Flamengo vs Atlético-MG Copa do Brasil final first leg, adding to an exciting day of football action.



Additionally, fans can look forward to various exciting matches from La , Serie A, and Bundesliga.

Premier League







11:00 AM – Tottenham vs Aston Villa – ESPN and Disney+

1:30 PM – Manchester United vs Chelsea – ESPN and Disney+







10:00 AM – Atlético de Madrid vs Las Palmas – ESPN 4 and Disney+



12:15 PM – Barcelona vs Espanyol – Disney+



2:30 PM – Sevilla vs Real Sociedad – Disney+

5:00 PM – Athletic Bilbao vs Real Betis – Disney+







8:30 AM – Napoli vs Atalanta – ESPN and Disney+



11:00 AM – Torino vs Fiorentina – Disney+



2:00 PM – Hellas Verona vs Roma – Disney+

4:45 PM – Internazionale vs Venezia – ESPN 4 and Disney+







11:30 AM – Freiburg vs Mainz – OneFootball

1:30 PM – Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Werder Bremen – Cultura, Youtube/@canalgoatbr and OneFootball





4:00 PM – Flamengo vs Atlético-MG – Globo, Sportv, Premiere and Amazon Prime Video







3:30 PM – United States vs England (3rd place playoff) – Sportv 3 and FIFA+

7:00 PM – North Korea vs Spain (Final) – Sportv 3, Youtube/@CazeTV and FIFA+





1:15 PM – Umuarama vs Joinville – Liga Futsal (Quarterfinal first leg)

7:00 PM – North Korea vs Spain – FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup (Final)



