(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Santos FC took a significant step towards returning to Brazil's top-flight league on Saturday. The team secured a 3-0 victory against Vila Nova at Vila Viva Sorte stadium. This win puts Santos in a prime position to secure to Série A.



The match began with Santos applying pressure on Vila Nova's defense. Early on, Serginho's corner kick found Giuliano, whose header struck the goalpost. This near-miss set the tone for Santos' dominant performance throughout the game.



Vila Nova had their chances too. Apodi's close attempt and Alesson's deflected shot kept Santos on their toes. However, Santos' goalkeeper Gabriel Brazão remained alert, preventing any goals from the visitors.



The first half ended goalless, despite Santos' efforts. The team struggled to convert their possession into clear-cut chances. This led to some frustration among the home supporters at halftime.







Santos came out reinvigorated after the break. Their persistence paid off in the 55th minute when João Basso capitalized on Otero's free-kick. Basso's goal broke the deadlock and energized the team and fans alike.



The home side continued to press for more goals. Otero's free-kick forced a save from Vila Nova's goalkeeper Dênis Júnior. Giuliano's follow-up header was also expertly saved, keeping Vila Nova in the game.



Santos missed a golden opportunity to extend their lead in the 79th minute. Guilherme and Giuliano combined well, but the final shot lacked power. This miss almost proved costly when Vila Nova's Deni Junior came close to equalizing moments later.

Despite some tense moments, Santos held onto their lead. In the closing stages, they added two more goals. Guilherme converted a penalty, and Otero scored directly from a long-range free-kick. These late goals sealed a convincing 3-0 victory for Santos.



This win puts Santos at the top of Série B with 65 points. They now await the result of Ceará's match against Avaí on Sunday. If Ceará fails to win, Santos will mathematically secure their return to Série A.



Santos' next match is against Coritiba on November 11th. Meanwhile, Vila Nova, still hoping for promotion, will face Ponte Preta on the same day. The season's end is approaching, and Santos appears poised to reclaim their place in Brazil's premier football division.



Santos Edges Closer to Série A Return with Decisive Win Over Vila Nova

