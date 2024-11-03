Accusations towards pro-Democrat media outlets in U.S. of making last-minute efforts to sway upcoming presidential election

(MENAFN) Tara Reade, a contributor to RT and former aide to President Joe Biden, has accused pro-Democrat outlets in the U.S. of making last-minute efforts to sway the upcoming presidential election. She claims that some networks are reviving the narrative of “Russian interference,” a tactic reminiscent of the 2016 Hillary Clinton campaign. Reade revealed that CNN recently approached her for comments regarding this topic.



On Wednesday, CNN published an extensive report alleging that its journalists, in collaboration with Clemson University’s Media Forensics Hub, uncovered a vast disinformation network purportedly linked to Moscow. This network is said to spread narratives that are then amplified by various prominent voices in the U.S. media landscape. Dubbed “Storm-1516” by CNN, the alleged operation reportedly targeted Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris, as well as her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.



In their outreach, CNN described Reade as one of the “prominent figures” supposedly disseminating narratives aligned with this disinformation network. A letter sent to Reade’s attorney from a CNN producer asked for her response to reports suggesting she has repeated and amplified Russian disinformation concerning Ukraine and the U.S. election.



Reade contended that the communication from CNN was more accusatory than inquisitive, stating that the allegations imply her involvement in interfering with the elections alongside former President Donald Trump. She emphasized to RT that the framing of the inquiry seemed to position her within a narrative of election meddling rather than seeking her actual perspective on the matter.



This development highlights the ongoing tensions surrounding media narratives in the lead-up to the elections, with accusations of disinformation swirling around key figures and entities. The situation underscores how the specter of foreign interference continues to be a focal point in American political discourse, particularly as election day approaches.

MENAFN03112024000045015687ID1108845477