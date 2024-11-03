UN gets asked by Norway to rule on Israeli Gaza assistance prohibition

(MENAFN) Norway has formally requested the United Nations to assess whether Israel is in violation of international law by preventing the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) from delivering essential humanitarian aid to Palestinians. In a statement released on Tuesday, the Norwegian expressed its concern over the situation and stated that it will seek a ruling from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the matter.



Norwegian Prime Jonas Gahr Støre condemned what he termed "systematic obstacles" hindering the provision of humanitarian aid to Palestinians. He emphasized the importance of the ICJ addressing Israel’s obligations to facilitate humanitarian assistance provided by international organizations and foreign states. Støre announced that Norway plans to introduce a resolution to the UN General Assembly aimed at addressing these issues.



In a similar vein, Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide criticized Israel's actions, highlighting that the ban on UNRWA would have dire consequences for millions of civilians already enduring extremely difficult conditions. Eide warned that this blockade could further destabilize the already fragile situation in the Middle East.



Norway’s backlash comes in the wake of Israeli lawmakers passing two bills on Monday that effectively block the operations of UNRWA, which has been instrumental in providing aid to Palestinian refugees. Israeli officials have accused the agency of being a supporter of terrorism and of perpetuating poverty and suffering among Palestinians, claims that have fueled the recent legislative actions.



This growing tension highlights the complex dynamics of humanitarian aid in the region, as Norway seeks to address what it sees as violations of international law and the urgent need for assistance to those affected by the ongoing conflict. The outcome of Norway's request to the UN could have significant implications for future humanitarian efforts and the political landscape surrounding Israeli-Palestinian relations.

