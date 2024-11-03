Dubai’s reality market hits USD38.6b in unprecedented quarterly sales

(MENAFN) Dubai scored total market sales worth USD 38,63 billion in the third Quarter of 2024. This covered the last quarterly sales score of USD 33,77 billion in the second quarter the current year, and showed a 30.1 percent year-on-year increase in rate.



A market update from fäm Properties today reported 50,423 sales transactions in Q3, marking a 37.9 percent increase compared to last year and a 16.6 percent rise from Q2. Apartment sales accounted for 39,058 transactions worth USD 19.2 billion, making up 77 percent of Q3 activity, and reflecting a 43.9 percent year-on-year volume increase. Additionally, 8,156 villas were sold for USD 10.7 billion, a 16.6 percent increase from Q3 2023 and an 18.4 rise from the previous quarter.



The report noted rising property values, with a median price of USD 277 per square foot, compared to USD 276 in Q3 2021, USD 321 in 2022, and USD 382 last year. Sales of 2,102 plots totaled around USD 8.1 billion, representing a 45.9 percent increase in volume year-on-year and a 42.3 percent rise from Q2. In commercial real estate, 1,112 transactions worth approximately USD 613 million showed a 12.1 percent increase compared to Q3 last year.



“The figures once more emphasize the resilience of the Dubai real estate market and the consistent growth we’ve seen in recent years, which continues to enhance investor confidence,” stated the CEO of fäm Properties, Firas Al Msaddi, adding “This ongoing upward trend reinforces Dubai’s status as a leading destination for real estate investment, attracting growing interest from global investors, as well as buyers from the local and regional markets.”

