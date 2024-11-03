The Zunyi Talk China's Development: An Opportunity For A Colorful World Successfully Held

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ZUNYI, China, Nov. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 31, the

Zunyi Talk "China's Development: An Opportunity for a Colorful World" was held in Zunyi City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. The event was attended by more than 100 people from both home and abroad, including experts, scholars, representatives of enterprises, university students, and reporters.

The attendees pose for a group picture at the Zunyi Talk on Oct. 31, 2024

In his keynote speech at the Zunyi Talk, Steven Weathers, an American entrepreneur and media professional, shared his insights into the people-to-people exchange and the economic transformation in Guizhou Province. He also talked about his recent trip in the province, including the visit to Kweichow Moutai Group, Miao villages, and Libo County, as well as his understanding of the local culture of Guizhou.

In his keynote speech, Andy Mok, a professor at Beijing Foreign Studies University and CGTN commentator, talked about the role of technological innovation in promoting Guizhou's development momentum and creating opportunities for global cooperation. He said that Guizhou Province has achieved great success in eradicating absolute poverty, which is also a part of China's success. China's poverty alleviation success can be attributed to the strong leadership, the proper approach that adapts to local conditions and a collective effort of both government and the people. China's successful experience is also worth of learning by other countries.

Other experts and youth representatives from China and abroad shared their views on the economic, scientific, technological, and ecological development of Guizhou at the event.

As the closing event of the International Exchange Week entitled "China's Development: An Opportunity for a Colorful World", the Zunyi Talk serves as a platform to gather precious advices for the better development of Guizhou, and promote the cultural exchange between China and the rest of the world.

