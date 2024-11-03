Assassination of Yahya Sinwar ignites extensive discussion regarding its implications for peace process in Gaza

(MENAFN) The assassination of Yahya Sinwar, a key figure in Hamas, has ignited extensive discussion regarding its implications for the peace process in Gaza. Yet, it is critical to recognize that this event does not resolve the underlying issues that continue to obstruct meaningful dialogue and resolution. While some, including U.S. President Joe Biden, have portrayed Sinwar's death as a potential "opportunity for peace" in the region, this viewpoint often overlooks the deeper, ongoing challenges within the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.



Central to this conflict are two fundamental issues: the questions of sovereignty and occupation, alongside the complex interplay of war and peace. The United States has repeatedly stressed the importance of creating conditions conducive to a sustainable future, promoting a two-state solution that calls for an end to the Israeli occupation and the acknowledgment of Palestinian sovereignty. Present discussions frequently narrow their focus to Hamas and its leadership; however, it is crucial to remember that Israel's occupation of Gaza, East Jerusalem, the West Bank, and the Golan Heights has persisted for over two decades, long before Hamas came into existence.



When considering the dimensions of war and peace, although Sinwar was implicated in orchestrating the attacks on October 7, 2023, he was not the primary target of Israel's subsequent military actions, nor has he been the chief obstacle to negotiations over the past year. If he were the principal hindrance, Israel's current stance would likely reflect a different strategy.



Israel has been forthright regarding its strategic intentions. Reports from Israeli media suggest that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has intentionally derailed negotiations concerning the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas and discussions aimed at establishing a temporary ceasefire—efforts that the Biden administration hoped could lead to a lasting resolution. Despite these aspirations, the Netanyahu government has been clear in its intention to continue military operations until it achieves what it refers to as "complete victory." While one may hold differing views on these military strategies, it is essential to acknowledge them as explicit and well-defined positions from Israeli leadership.



Furthermore, Israel has openly communicated its stance on issues of occupation and sovereignty. In August, the Israeli Defense Ministry's Coordinator of Government Activities in the Occupied Palestinian Territories established a new administrative position for Gaza, akin to that of the head of the Civil Administration in the West Bank. This appointment involved assigning an Israeli military official to oversee civil affairs in Gaza, further underscoring Israel's ongoing control over the area.

