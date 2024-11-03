COP16 Ends With Historic Recognition Of Indigenous, Afro-Descendant Communities

(MENAFN- IANS) Cali, Nov 3 (IANS) The 16th meeting of the of the Parties to the on Biological Diversity (COP 16) concluded with a landmark acknowledgement of Indigenous and Afro-descendant communities' essential role in protecting biodiversity.

After two weeks of discussions, the final session of COP16 on Saturday approved a work plan to permanently incorporate Indigenous and local communities into the Convention on Biological Diversity, Xinhua news agency reported.

COP16 President Susana Muhamad and Colombian Foreign Luis Gilberto Murillo hailed the decision, saying the event has become a "people's COP," especially in advancing the rights of Latin American and Caribbean communities.

"Our lands, rich in natural resources, have long been home to Indigenous and Afro-descendant communities whose sustainable practices are critical to addressing global environmental challenges," Murillo said.

Indigenous leader Camila Paz Romero welcomed the decision as "unprecedented in the history of global biodiversity agreements," saying it will compel countries to respect, preserve, and maintain traditional knowledge held by Indigenous and local communities.

With the theme "Peace with Nature," COP16 achieved several major outcomes, including a global agreement to identify and protect ecologically vital marine areas in international waters and the creation of a global fund for resources derived from digital genetic sequences.

Colombia will hold the COP16 presidency until Armenia hosts the conference in 2026.