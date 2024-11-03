Sudan: Urgent Need For Civilian Protection In Wake Of Escalating Violence

(MENAFN- APO Group)

All parties to the ongoing conflict in Sudan must end on civilians, said Amnesty International, in the wake of escalating violence in towns and villages across Gezira state over the past week.

Relatives of interviewed remotely by Amnesty International said that the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) attacked Tamboul, Rufaa, Al-Hilaliya, Al- Seriha and Al-Uzibah in eastern Gezira state, killing people in their homes, in markets and on the streets, and looting property including from markets and hospitals. Thousands of people have also been

displaced

according to the UN.

“All countries fueling this brutal conflict must immediately cease direct and indirect supplies of all arms and ammunition to both sides and respect and enforce the UN Security Council's arms embargo regime on Darfur.”

“The reports of extreme violence coming out from Sudan's Gezira state are alarming. Amnesty International calls on the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) to end all indiscriminate and deliberate attacks on civilians across the country.

All parties to the conflict must also allow safe passage to civilians trying to flee conflict areas and ensure that they facilitate unimpeded and unrestricted delivery of humanitarian aid to all in need without discrimination,” said Amnesty International's Regional Director for East and Southern Africa, Tigere Chagutah.

A close relative of some of the victims, who is currently in Kassala city, said:

“On 20 October, my 42-year-old cousin and three other close relatives were killed by the RSF in Tamboul. My cousin was killed in his home and the other relatives were killed in the market.”

Three other people whose relatives were impacted by the attacks in Gezira told Amnesty International that some of their family members are still missing. One relative said:

“My father, my aunt, my stepmother, my two uncles, my younger brother and my grandmother are all missing, they lived in Tamboul – which was attacked on Sunday 20 October by the RSF and that is the last time we heard from them. We do not know if they are alive or dead, we are completely devastated.”

Background

Following the defection to the SAF of Abu Aqla Keikel, a former RSF commander in Gezira state, on 20 October, the RSF launched retaliatory attacks on towns and villages in the eastern part of Gezira state targeting communities in that area.

According to the

UN , at least 25 cases of sexual violence were reported in several villages in Sharq Al-Jazira locality.

