In preparation for the deployment of the ECOWAS observation mission team to the general in Ghana, the President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu TOURAY, has called on the former Vice President of the Republic of Nigeria, H.E. Namadi SAMBO, to lead the ECOWAS observation team to Ghana. The general elections in Ghana are scheduled to hold on 7th December 2024. Dr. TOURAY extended the invitation when he paid a courtesy visit to the former Vice President at his residence in Abuja, on 29th October 2024.

Accompanied by the Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Ambassador Abdel-Fatau MUSAH, the ECOWAS Commission President briefed H.E. SAMBO on the current political developments in Ghana and the arrangements being put in place by the Commission to enable the ECOWAS observation mission team to successfully carry out their mission in Ghana.

Responding, H.E. Sambo accepted the invitation to lead the ECOWAS observation mission team, which he described as a service to the Community, and recalled the success of the election observation mission he led during the 2020 general elections in Niger Republic. He assured the President of the Commission of his availability to work with the ECOWAS team, which would be coordinated by the Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, and prayed for the peaceful conduct of the general elections in Ghana.

