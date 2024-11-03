United Kingdom (UK) Visa Services In South Africa Are Now Available Through VFS Global

VFS Global ( )

are proud to announce that residents of South Africa, travelling to the UK can now appointments to submit their visa applications through VFS Global's new state-of-the-art Visa Application Centres located in Cape Town, Durban, Johannesburg, Elizabeth and Pretoria.

Effective 22 October 2024, customers applying for a UK visa will be directed to VFS Global to book an appointment to complete their visa application. Customers will also have the option to choose additional services designed to make the application process easier.

Commenting on the launch of the new Centres, Mr. Alok Singhal, Head- Sub-Saharan Africa, VFS Global, said,“We are excited to embark on this new journey with UK Visas and Immigration here in South Africa. We have enjoyed a long-standing partnership with UK Visas and Immigration since 2003 and look forward to now bringing travellers from South Africa our best-in-class services.”

UK visa customers can now choose from a range of optional services offered by VFS Global to provide enhanced comfort and convenience. These include document upload assistance, Prime Time for application submission outside of business hours, SMS notifications, document checking service, and courier return of the passport once a decision has been made.

Customers can also submit their UK visa applications from the comfort and safety of their home, office or any other preferred location with our On Demand Mobile Visa service. VFS Global's Keep My Passport While Applying service allows customers to keep their passports once their application is submitted and biometrics have been enrolled. Customer will only need to re-submit their passport when a decision is reached.

The services can be booked in advance on or at the Visa Application Centre at the time of the appointment. These services are completely optional and have no bearing on the processing timeline and outcomes of visa applications.

As a partner to the UK Visas and Immigration since 2003, VFS Global offered visa services in 58 countries before the new contract and has now been awarded the contract to provide UK visa services in 142 countries worldwide. In the African region, VFS Global will provide Visa Application Centres for the UK in 31 countries, from October 2024.