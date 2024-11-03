(MENAFN- APO Group)

The Department of Affairs, Peace and Security of the ECOWAS Commission, under the leadership of Ambassador Abdel-Fatau MUSAH, in partnership with the CLINGENDAEL Institute of the Netherlands, organised from 28 October to 1st November 2024 in The Hague, Netherlands, a high-level training course on peace negotiation and mediation for senior officials of the institution. The 18 participants from ECOWAS included members of the Mediation and Security Council at ambassadorial level, Resident Representatives of the President of the ECOWAS Commission in Member States and multilateral organisations, the ECOWAS Council of Elders and senior ECOWAS staff.

The 5-day training was organised within the framework of the long-standing partnership between the ECOWAS Department of Political Affairs, Peace and Security and the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as part of the“Clingendael Peace Negotiation Programme” which started in 2015. This programme aims to build regional capacity in conflict prevention and resolution.

Beyond an understanding of negotiation and mediation concepts, tools and skills, the programme offered the delegation a rare opportunity for individual and collective brainstorming, experience sharing and in-depth analysis of ECOWAS peacemaking efforts in the region, including scenario building.

During the 5-day training, participants improved their understanding of peace negotiation and mediation processes, shared best practices in mediation and mediation support, identified gaps, lessons learned and suggested recommendations to improve future peace mediation interventions in the ECOWAS region.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).