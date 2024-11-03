President Ramaphosa Concludes Engagement With Limpopo Executive

(MENAFN- APO Group)

President Cyril Ramaphosa has concluded a productive session with the Limpopo Provincial Executive Council. The President expressed confidence in the economic growth potential that lies within the province that can unlock more opportunities for the people of Limpopo.



“I am pleased to have the opportunity to reflect on the immediate actions that we can take together as national and provincial to bring significant changes to the province of Limpopo that will impact on the lives of ordinary citizens. Limpopo remains a fertile ground upon which we can sow South Africa's growth,” President Ramaphosa said.

President Ramaphosa further said there are areas of infrastructure development that will continue to be at the centre of the agenda of his cabinet, like water provision and roads, until significant progress has been registered and the lives of people of Limpopo are changed for the better.



The meeting agreed on the urgent support from National Departments, in the areas of Energy and Electricity, Land Reform, Water and Sanitation, Transport, COGTA and Public Works and Infrastructure to assist the province accelerate catalytically projects that will deliver sustainable growth. The inter-governmental framework will prioritise projects that require immediate action whilst allowing those that require long-term planning to be mapped accordingly.



President Ramaphosa appreciated the understanding of the residents' plight and the vision for the province reflected in the presentation delivered by the Premier and the provincial executive.



Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Presidency of the Republic of South Africa.