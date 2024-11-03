Qatar Partakes In Meeting Of Asia, Middle East Ambassadors In South Africa

(MENAFN- APO Group)

HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Republic of South Africa Mubarak bin Nasser Al Khalifa took part in a meeting of HE of International Relations and Cooperation of the Republic of South Africa Ronald Lamola with ambassadors and high commissioners from Asia and the Middle East accredited to the Republic of South Africa.

A host of topics of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting.

