United Nations Transitional Assistance Mission In Somalia Starts Operations

The United Nations Transitional Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNTMIS) began operations today, succeeding the United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM).



“UNTMIS reaffirms the UN's commitment to the and people of Somalia in building a stronger country and better future – we look forward to working together as partners throughout this planned two-year transitional mission, as Somalia further reinforces national ownership and self-reliance,” said the UN Secretary-General's Acting Special Representative for Somalia, James Swan.

UNTMIS was established following the UN Security Council's adoption of resolution 2753 (2024) on 30 October.

In the resolution, the Security Council established UNTMIS with a focus on priority areas critical to Somalia's needs.

From the start of its mandate, UNTMIS will undertake a phased transition of functions to Somali institutions, the United Nations Country Team, and other stakeholders.



