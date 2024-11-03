Seychelles Represented At The 23Rd Common Market For Eastern And Southern Africa (COMESA) Summit Of Heads Of State And Government

(MENAFN- APO Group)

The 23rd

COMESA Summit of Heads of State and and the Meeting of Ministers of Foreign Affairs took place in Bujumbura, Burundi, from 28th-31st

October 2024. It coincided with the commemoration of the organisation's 30th anniversary, being celebrated this year. President Ramkalawan was represented by Ambassador Claude Morel as Special Envoy at the Summit. He was accompanied by Mrs. Nisha Chengo, Second Secretary.

During the Summit, the President of Zambia, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, was presented with the 2023 COMESA annual report as outgoing chair. Thereafter, he formally handed over the chairmanship of the COMESA Authority to Mr. Évariste Ndayishimiye, President of Burundi.

The theme of the Summit,“Accelerating Regional Integration through the Development of Regional Value Chains in Climate-Resilient Agriculture, Mining, and Tourism,” guided member states' discussions on key COMESA programmes, alongside regional peace and security concerns. The Summit witnessed the swearing-in of the COMESA Committee of Elders. Ambassador Marie-Pierre Lloyd, who was re-elected last year to serve a second term on the committee was also present.

In his interventions during the Meeting of Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Morel emphasised security challenges facing island states, especially regarding climate resilience and maritime security. He highlighted Seychelles' upcoming Chairmanship of the Contact Group on Illicit Maritime Activities, reaffirming its commitment to addressing piracy and related security threats impacting regional stability.

The next Summit will be held in Kenya in 2025.

