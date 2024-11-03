Significant Progress Towards Reforming South Sudan’S Judiciary Made At High-Powered Workshop Supported By United Nation Mission In South Sudan (UNMISS)

(MENAFN- APO Group)

Significant strides towards the reform of South Sudan's judiciary were made at a high-powered to validate a new report that will lay the foundations for a fair, transparent, robust and accessible system in the world's newest nation.

The workshop, led by the of Justice and Constitutional Affairs and supported by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan, focused on validating a report by the Judicial Reforms Committee (JRC), setting out a series of recommendations for reform as envisaged in the Revitalized Peace Agreement. The report will be presented to the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity for endorsement and implementation.

“After a very turbulent voyage through the rough seas, we have safely steered the ship of judicial reform to shore,” said JRC Chairperson, James Ogoola, at the opening of the event.“We can probably say 'mission accomplished'.”

The workshop attracted several prominent political actors, including First Vice-President, Riek Machar Teny, Vice-President for the Economic Cluster, James Wani Igga and the Vice-President for the Service Cluster, Abdelbaggi Akol. It was also attended by senior government and judicial officials, as well as key representatives from the international community and civil society. This gathering underscored the significant collaboration and commitment to progress.

“An independent judiciary is essential to sustaining trust between the state and its people and the peaceful resolution of disputes in society. It is also central to efforts towards lasting peace and democratic governance in this country,” said UNMISS Senior Rule of Law Officer, Anees Ahmed.“We are committed to supporting you in implementing the recommendations in this important report.”

First Vice President, Riek Machar Teny, also stressed the importance of the Judicial Reform Committee report as the country transitions towards its first democratic elections as a sovereign state.

“When we were debating whether we should go for elections, the Judicial Reform Committee report was one of the key issues which we said, without it, we will miss a lot because the report will not only influence the judiciary, it will also influence other aspects, including the work of the Ministry of Federal Affairs and the National Constitutional Review Commission as well as our thinking on how to carry along the customary law which is most prevalent in the country,” he said.

Speaker of the Transitional National Legislative Assembly and Minister of Gender, Child, and Social Welfare, Jemma Nunu Kumba, highlighted the many benefits of judicial reform in promoting civil liberties, empowering the marginalized, enhancing accountability, preventing corruption and abuse of power, and fostering a more transparent political environment.

“A reformed judiciary ensures consistent and fair application of laws and upholds the rule of law which is fundamental for democratic governance. When the citizens believe that the laws are enforced impartially, they are more likely to trust the system and engage positively in democratic processes. An independent and efficient judiciary protects individual rights and freedoms and ensures that government actions are checked.”

International peace partners also spoke to the timeliness of the report validation following the decision to extend the transitional period for a further two years.

“An independent and trusted judiciary is a critical guarantor for peace and stability, before, during, and after elections,” said the Chief of Staff of the Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission Chief of Staff, Berhanu Kebede.

This view was reinforced by the European Union Ambassador to South Sudan, Timo Olkkonen.

“A fair and transparent legal system is the cornerstone of any democratic society. Judicial reform is not only about improving the courts' functionality and the appointment and promotion scheme of judges, but also about restoring justice, fostering public trust, and ensuring the protection of the rights and dignity of every citizen.”

For his part, Chief Justice, Chan Reech Madut, stressed the importance of building the capacity of the judiciary.

“Let us expose ourselves to the experience of other judiciaries, whether in the region or beyond. Let us increase the number of judges and prosecutors. Let us also consider the gender aspect and importance of women within the judicial system.”

He described the proposed reforms as the bedrock of justice and accountability and critical to promoting consistent and fair application of laws, political stability, peace and progress in South Sudan.



